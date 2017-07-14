Beyonce posts photo of newborn twins

SIR CARTER RUMI SIR CARTER RUMI SIR CARTER RUMI SIR CARTER RUMI SIR CARTER RUMI SIR CARTER RUMI SIR CARTER RUMI SIR CARTER RUMI SIR CARTER 🦋 — NormaniKordei (@NormaniKordei) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé has to be the first woman to ever take a photo in Heaven while still being alive. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/BQEw0R7DTZ — Jozen (say Joe-Zen) (@jozenc) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé waits till the whole world is asleep before she drops anything and I'm tired of it. I haven't had a healthy snooze in 15 years — Danny (@localblackicon) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé wrote "Sir Carter and Rumi" not "Sir and Rumi Carter" so is Rumi not a Carter or is Sir Carter Sir Carter Carter? pic.twitter.com/UTOvLLupP4 — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) July 14, 2017

beyoncé actually invented motherhood tbh. pic.twitter.com/BghJelCf6w — king crissle (@crissles) July 14, 2017

Beyonce has given the world its first glimpse of her newborn twins, posting a picture on Instagram that quickly drew massive online attention."Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today" she wrote with the post Thursday night.In less than an hour, the post had already garnered about 1.5 million likes and plenty of reaction from fans and fellow celebrities alike.Beyonce and Jay Z have been selective about how they let the world into their private lives, but when they do it breaks the internet.Her post announcing her pregnancy in February, now at 11 million likes, became the most popular photo of all time on Instagram.Beyonce and Jay Z, who married in 2008, also have a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.