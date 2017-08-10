ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bill Murray goes to 'Groundhog Day the Musical' ... again

Andy Karl (who plays Phil Connors in the musical), Barrett Doss (who plays Rita) and Bill Murray (who played Connors in the film) chat backstage on Aug. 8, 2017. (Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The cast of Groundhog Day the Musical must'nt keep their audience waiting, especially when Bill Murray is in it ... again.

The star of the original 1993 film about a weatherman stuck in the same day hilariously returned two nights in a row to the theater where its Broadway adaption is being performed.

Andy Karl, who plays Murray's character in the movie, tweeted his excitement about Murray's enthusiasm.


Murray's motivation might go beyond the love of a good joke into a genuine passion for the musical, however. Murray was reportedly crying by the end of his first viewing.

"The idea that we just have to try again. We just have to try again," Murray told the New York Times. "It's such a beautiful, powerful idea."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbroadwaybill murraygroundhog dayFunny photos
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Channing Tatum goes all 'Magic Mike' in NC convenience store
Carolina Theatre hosts NC Gay & Lesbian Film Festival
Jackpot fever heating up after another no-winner drawing
Durham Police called to stop drum practice in park
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Raleigh resident near the top at PGA Championship
Father uses recent I-Team stories to push for motorcycle change
Resident asks NC county to replace Confederate statue
Highway Patrol releases picture of vehicle in deadly Wake County hit-and-run
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old's face at sleepover
Rocky Mount man murdered, police searching for suspect
14-year-old missing in Fayetteville
Man arrested after breaking into 14 cars, police say
Show More
Durham without power for about an hour Thursday
Ex-Boy Scout claims scoutmaster sexually abused him in 1990s
Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras returns home
Fayetteville police investigating homicide
Channing Tatum goes all 'Magic Mike' in NC convenience store
More News
Photos
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos