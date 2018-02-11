ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

#BlackPantherChallenge makes its way to Raleigh

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Black Panther, the movie that is already shattering advance ticket sale records, has come with a trending hashtag: #BlackPantherChallenge.

It's a challenge that started in New York, the goal is to raise funds to take kids in the community to see the movie free of charge. The campaign has already raised over $250,000.

Now the challenge has made it's way to Raleigh, thanks to a GoFundMe page set up by C.J. Guion.

Guion, a member of 100 Black Men Triangle East Mentoring Program.

So far, 125 seats have been reserved for kids going through the mentoring program next Sunday, but Guion hopes more funds will be raised.

Guoin also says that more men are needed as mentors with the program.
