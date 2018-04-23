  • LIVE VIDEO Update expected on manhunt for Waffle House shooting suspect
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bon Jovi chooses Cary dad's band to open Raleigh concert

Chris Phillips and his IAMDYNAMITE bandmate Chris Martin will open for Bon Jovi.

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
A Cary dad and his bandmate are opening for Bon Jovi at Raleigh's PNC Arena Tuesday night.


You may remember, Chris Phillips and his IAMDYNAMITE bandmate Chris Martin won a video contest to open for the iconic rock band last year.

This time around, as Bon Jovi launched their "This House is Not for Sale" tour, Phillips said the band chose IAMDYNAMITE to open for them again, this time, in Raleigh.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"I think I'd be more nervous if we didn't do this last year," said Phillips. "If this was our first run at it, we'd be a little antsy I think, but this is - we kind of know what to expect, we know what we're getting into."

Phillips lives in Cary with his wife and three children.

He convinced Martin to move to Durham from Michigan last year so they could work on their music.

The Indy pop-rock duo said they've been writing new music and are thrilled about getting another opportunity to play an arena, especially where they call home.

"It's just fun to casually drop to people like, 'Oh Tuesday? I'm super busy. I've gotta open for Bon Jovi at PNC Arena.' And they're always like what?" Martin quipped. "It's definitely a big opportunity."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicmusicconcertjon bon joviwake county newsCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'American Idol' voting goes live on both coasts!
Odds are in for royal baby name
Michael Jackson's moonwalk shoes to be auctioned
'Roseanne' marathon coming April 24
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Woman punched RDU officer who said she couldn't fly with her dog
Mother charged after allegedly setting car on fire with kids inside
Manhunt intensifies for Waffle House shooting suspect
20-year-old dead after driver hits tree, fire hydrant in Raleigh
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
WEATHER: System to bring soaking rain to the Triangle today
Former Giants, Jets kicker apologizes for tweeting gun photo
Police give 'all clear' at Holly Springs HS after possible threat
Show More
Boy riding bike with father killed, hit by suspected drunk driver
Raleigh police arrest man accused of killing woman at Knights Inn
Southwest canceling 40 flights per day after deadly accident
Harley-Davidson's summer internship comes with free bike
Squirrel wins UC Berkeley student senate seat
More News