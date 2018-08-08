ENTERTAINMENT

Book of Mormon returns to DPAC

The Broadway musical is playing through Sunday, August 12
Mark Falgout
DURHAM (WTVD) --
The Book of Mormon returns to the Durham Performing Arts Center for a third run from Tuesday, August 7 to Sunday August 12.

The winner of 9 Tony Awards, The Book of Mormon tells the story of a group of young Mormons sent to Africa for their mission.

Tickets are available for $25 through a day of lottery at the DPAC box office. Entries will be accepted two and a half hours prior to each performance at the box office. Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets priced at $25 each.

