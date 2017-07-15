ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bookshop's story, decades in the making, nears the end

By
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Book lovers really enjoy browsing in a store where the selections include rare books or great works of the past at a discount. They'll find both inside the Bookshop of Chapel Hill, which is very close to the final chapter of its three-decade-long run on Franklin Street.

The big draw on Saturday was a 70 percent off every book in the store sale, as long as you spent at least $20. That was enough of a bargain to attract bibliophiles like Todd Whitmer, a visitor from Pennsylvania who waited patiently outside before the Bookshop opened at 11 a.m.

"It's a great store," Whitmer told ABC11. He also said he started shopping there about eight years ago while visiting Chapel Hill relatives. "I'm sorry to see it go, really sorry to see it go."

The store's current owner, Eric Johnson, bought it about ten years ago. He owns other bookstores, one in California, and brought some new ideas to Chapel Hill that he hoped would grow his clientele while maintaining the atmosphere his regulars appreciate. But then, he sad, he realized "that it just wasn't enough to justify keeping it going. The building's also being sold. We don't make enough to justify a move."

His novel idea: Give away all the books that remain after his deeply discounted sale on Saturday. Sunday and Monday are the days when book lovers can haul away as many free books as they can fit inside boxes and their cars.

"Kind of like a thank you for all the customers who've come in over the years," said Johnson. "Just go ahead and take whatever you want. Hopefully they'll be able to enjoy that experience as a goodbye."

Whitmer had a good buy on Saturday. The 70 percent discount netted him many choices for the $80 or so that he spent. He can't stick around for the giveaway days because he's driving back to his Pennsylvania home with his wife and a car full of books. But if you're also a book lover with room on your shelves for freebees, the Bookshop of Chapel Hill's remaining books are available at no charge, Sunday and Monday only. Doors close for the last time on 400 West Franklin Street at 7 Monday evening.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Aladdin' cast for live-action adaptation revealed
Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg become Disney Legends at D23
Video game, comics fans flock to Raleigh for Supercon
Disney villains featured on new U.S. Postal Service stamps
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Major insurance groups call part of health bill 'unworkable'
Large piece of scrap metal crushes van, driver survives
70-year-old veteran fired after trying to stop shoplifters
NY Times asks court to toss Sarah Palin lawsuit
White House hires attorney Ty Cobb to manage Russia response
Man charged with shooting at Cumberland County deputy
Chilling details emerge in Pennsylvania killing spree
Show More
Officials making progress with chemical in NC river
VIDEO: Florida sinkhole swallows home
Man hurt in Raleigh hit and run
Durham police search for cellphone robbers
Murder victim's uncle speaks out about 'methodically plotted out' killing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos