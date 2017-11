I'm sure the CMA will do the right thing and rescind these ridiculous and unfair press guidelines. In 3...2....1..... — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 3, 2017

Brad Paisley, who is hosting the 2017 CMA Awards, is speaking out after the media guidelines were released for the CMA Awards.The guidelines state that those covering the show must refrain from focusing their coverage on the " Las Vegas tragedy , gun rights, political affiliations or topics of the like."Paisley tweeted Friday morning saying, "I'm sure the CMA will do the right thing and rescind these ridiculous and unfair press guidelines. In 3...2....1....."Guidelines clarify that those who stray will have their credential reviewed and "potentially revoked via security escort.""It's vital, more so this year than in year's past due to the sensitivities at hand, that the CMA Awards be a celebration of Country Music and the artists that make this genre so great," the guidelines state.