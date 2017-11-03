ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Brad Paisley calls media guidelines for 51st Annual CMA Awards "ridiculous and unfair"

Brad Paisley (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

Brad Paisley, who is hosting the 2017 CMA Awards, is speaking out after the media guidelines were released for the CMA Awards.

The guidelines state that those covering the show must refrain from focusing their coverage on the "Las Vegas tragedy, gun rights, political affiliations or topics of the like."

Paisley tweeted Friday morning saying, "I'm sure the CMA will do the right thing and rescind these ridiculous and unfair press guidelines. In 3...2....1....."



Guidelines clarify that those who stray will have their credential reviewed and "potentially revoked via security escort."

Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert lead 2017 CMA Awards nominations

"It's vital, more so this year than in year's past due to the sensitivities at hand, that the CMA Awards be a celebration of Country Music and the artists that make this genre so great," the guidelines state.

Watch the CMA Awards LIVE Wednesday, November 8 at 8 p.m. where ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez will be live all night long.
