  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54

EMBED </>More Videos

Brigitte Nielsen says she has given birth at age 54. (WLS)

LOS ANGELES --
Brigitte Nielsen says she has given birth at age 54.

The model, actress and reality star and her 39-year-old husband Mattia Dessi released a statement to People magazine Saturday saying their daughter Frida was born Friday in Los Angeles and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces (2.3 kilograms).

It's the fifth child but first daughter for Nielsen, who has four adult sons from previous marriages. She married Dessi, her fifth husband, in 2006.

In a statement, the couple said, "We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives," and "it's been a long road, and so worth it."

Nielsen revealed her exceptionally late-in-life pregnancy last month by posting photos of herself lounging with hands on her belly on Instagram and Twitter, saying the family is getting larger.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity babiescelebrity birthsbabybirthpregnancyu.s. & worldLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
WATCH LIVE: Miss North Carolina competition
HGTV's Joanna Gaines gives birth to fifth child
Programming changes Saturday due to Miss NC
'Roseanne' spinoff approved - minus Roseanne Barr
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Man dies trying to save his dog at NC waterfall
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville identified
Show More
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
More News