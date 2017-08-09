Carolina Theatre hosts NC Gay & Lesbian Film Festival

The 22nd Annual North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival begins August 10 at the Carolina Theatre Durham. It's the second largest gay, lesbian and transgender film festival in the Southeast, and attracts thousands of patrons every year.Since its beginning in 1995, the Festival has featured a diverse array of shorts, documentaries, and feature films. This year's festival features more than 60 films.The NCGLFF runs August 10-13 and then there is Apres-Festival from August 14-17 when you can still see many of the films playing at the festival.