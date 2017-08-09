ABC11 TOGETHER

Carolina Theatre hosts NC Gay & Lesbian Film Festival

EMBED </>More Videos

The Carolina Theatre Durham hosts the NC Gay & Lesbian Film Festival August 10-13 (WTVD)

Mark Falgout
DURHAM (WTVD) --
The 22nd Annual North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival begins August 10 at the Carolina Theatre Durham. It's the second largest gay, lesbian and transgender film festival in the Southeast, and attracts thousands of patrons every year.

Since its beginning in 1995, the Festival has featured a diverse array of shorts, documentaries, and feature films. This year's festival features more than 60 films.

The NCGLFF runs August 10-13 and then there is Apres-Festival from August 14-17 when you can still see many of the films playing at the festival.

Click here for more information
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentabc11 togethergaylgbtlgbtqfilm festival
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Local rescue missions seek help collecting school supplies
Non-profit helps 25,000 children around the world
Roxboro woman blessing NC cancer patients with surprises
Nonprofit helps teachers with supplies
More abc11 together
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jackpot fever heating up after another no-winner drawing
Durham Police called to stop drum practice in park
Country music legend Glen Campbell dies at 81
Rachel follows her heart in 'The Bachelorette' finale
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras allowed to return home
FBI executed search warrant at Paul Manafort's home in Russia probe
Pair allegedly sold moonshine on Facebook
NOAA: 2017 Atlantic hurricane season most active since 2010
Police: Mom left special needs son, 10, in woods
DEPUTY: NC teen murdered man, set home on fire to hide body
Flea medication mix-up almost kills 2 cats, owner says
Deputies ID woman found in lake, investigating as homicide
Show More
Did you know Cary has one of the world's top chocolatiers?
Toddler found wandering alone in CA, parents sought
Teenager charged after baby found alive in bag
3-year-old boy left in daycare van dies
Newlyweds want to meet couple who crashed wedding, left $1 gift
More News
Top Video
NOAA: 2017 Atlantic hurricane season most active since 2010
Giant boa constrictor found living in family's attic
Wake Tech's cooking 'boot camp' transforms lives of homeless
Frustrations in high gear about proposed I-440 changes
More Video