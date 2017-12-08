STAR WARS

Carrie Fisher's dog Gary will be in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

EMBED </>More Videos

After an Eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted a space creature that bore an uncanny resemblance to Carrie Fisher's beloved dog, the film's director confirmed the cameo. (Lou Rocco/ABC)

Star Wars fans, get ready for an adorable space version of Carrie Fisher's dog Gary.

After an eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted a space creature that bore an uncanny resemblance to the beloved canine, the film's director, Rian Johnson, confirmed the cameo.

Gary, who has been known to entertain his 161,000 Instagram followers with his quirky personality, was spotted in public several times with Fisher before she passed away last year. He attended the London premiere of The Force Awakens in 2015 and snuggled up to the cast on the red carpet.

Fisher once brought Gary to an interview with Good Morning America. She joked that Gary's tongue got permanently stuck out of his mouth because he loved The Force Awakens so much.


"He really likes looking at himself," she said during the interview. "Wouldn't you, if you looked like that?"

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsdogsfeel goodcute animalsfunny video
Load Comments
STAR WARS
Family Transforms into Star Wars Characters for Epic Holiday Card
SPONSORED: Nissan's 'Star Wars' cars take you to galaxy far, far away
Man jokes, says son is turning into Darth Vader
Star Wars-themed pop-up bars open in three cities
More star wars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Wendy McMahon named new president, ABC Owned Television Stations Group
Disney On Ice coming to Raleigh & Fayetteville
Kimmel's son has successful surgery, celebs guest host
Netflix writes accused actor Masterson out of "The Ranch"
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Snow hitting the Triangle: Winter Weather Advisory in effect
At least 60 NC State students sickened by norovirus
Woman fearful her Samsung washing machine will explode
New details: Durham driver shot from car behind
Toddler fatally shot in Halifax Co. drive-by shooting
Despite 'Me Too' wave, justice for harassment victims remains rare
Hit by car thieves, Durham mentor finds reason to keep inspiring
Durham police: Man shoots girlfriend, abducts her son
Show More
Driver, 1-year-old killed in Robeson County crash
Deadly wreck unites 2 women in crusade against distracted driving
GOP Rep. Trent Franks announces resignation
Hurricanes sold: What does it mean for Raleigh?
Parents petition to save kids from 'class size chaos'
More News
Top Video
At least 60 NC State students sickened by norovirus
Where to see Christmas lights in Wake County
Snow hitting the Triangle: Winter Weather Advisory in effect
Hit by car thieves, Durham mentor finds reason to keep inspiring
More Video