ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Charlotte grandma searches for Christmas boyfriend on Nextdoor

Charlotte grandma uses Nextdoor to find Christmas boyfriend (Credit: Nextdoor)

Kaylee Merchak
CHARLOTTE (WTVD) --
Charlotte resident Petra Sutherland is hoping to add a little magic to her holiday this year with a new boyfriend she plans to find online.

Her story goes a little something like this ... 'twas weeks before Christmas, when all through her house, not a man was stirring, or asking her out. Her living room was decorated with grandma care, in hopes that man would come snuggle her there.

You might be thinking this is something out of a sappy Hallmark movie - and you'd be right!

In fact, after watching a holiday-themed romance flick on the Hallmark Channel, the 73-year-old took her search to the internet, hoping to find her boy "Nextdoor."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

On the site, Sutherland posted her simple plea: "Wanted, a boyfriend for Christmas." Send a message, please!



To her surprise - and with the community's support - she got over 50 replies from her neighbors Nextdoor.

And after receiving three responses from potential suitors, it's no surprise that Sutherland's heart grew three sizes (that day)!

Which suitor will she choose? We'll just have to wait and see.

No matter who she picks, we hope they'll be happy all snug in their beds, while visions of sugar-plums dancing in their heads.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentgrandparentsbuzzworthytrendingchristmasCharlotte
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stars of 'The Middle' talk about big 200th episode
Duke rescinds journalism award given to Charlie Rose
'Stranger Things' renewed for season 3
Met Opera suspends conductor after alleged sexual misconduct
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police search for two missing Chapel Hill teens
Work from home jobs that pay more than $12 an hour
Wake County mom outraged after son suspended for dancing
Off-duty officer arrested for DWI in Johnston County
Profanities, racial slurs mar Fayetteville school marquee
NC lawmakers take driverless vehicles for test-drive
Former Raleigh teacher faces new child exploitation charges
Raleigh man finds fecal matter, condoms in Airbnb rental
Show More
Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban
Man charged in Mariah Woods' death faces judge, bond at 1M
2 Triangle cities are ranked safest in the state
Man wanted for robbing several Fayetteville businesses
NC man embezzles more than $146K from Catholic parish
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: First and only supermoon of 2017
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
More Photos