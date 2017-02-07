ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Christie Brinkley returns to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at age 63

Christie Brinkley attends the 30th FN Achievement Awards, presented by Footwear News, at IAC Headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Model Christie Brinkley is returning to the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 63 and this time she's appearing with her two daughters.

Brinkley will appear with 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, her daughter with singer Billy Joel, and 18-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook, in the issue coming out this month.

In an Instagram post, Brinkley thanks Sports Illustrated "for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date."



Brinkley told People magazine she had thought her days of posing in a bathing suit were over when she turned 30. But she said getting to pose with her daughters convinced her to do it again.

Brinkley first appeared on the cover of the Swimsuit issue in 1979.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rosie O'Donnell: 'Available' to play Steve Bannon on SNL
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, 8, injured in ATV accident
2017 Oscars: Nominees gather at annual luncheon
'Bachelor' Nick worries he won't find love, contemplates leaving show
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
Large fuel spill blocks Durham's North Duke Street
Inmate assaults staff members at Raleigh Central Prison
Police: Woman killed ex-boyfriend who broke into her home
Missing 12-year-old Wake County boy found
Spring Lake officer struck by car, shoots fleeing woman
Are Amazon packages delaying your mail?
Show More
Crossing guard reassigned after complaint about speeders
DOJ Cites 'National Security' in Call to Reinstate Immigration Order
Texas Rangers to Help Search for Tom Brady's Stolen Super Bowl Jersey, Lt. Gov. Says
Gov fights to overturn new NC law on Cabinet appointees
UNC Charlotte student and boyfriend killed in crash
More News
Photos
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
More Photos