Comedian Don Rickles has passed away at age 90

Comedian Don Rickles died Thursday morning as a result of kidney failure, his publicist confirmed to ABC News.The rep added that the Emmy Award winner was at home in Los Angeles at the time of his death.He would have turned 91 on May 8.Rickles, a best-selling author who was known for his regular visits to late-night shows, is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, his daughter, Mindy Mann, Mann's husband Ed, and two grandchildren, Ethan and Harrison Mann.Funeral services will be private, and the family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Larry Rickles Endowment Fund at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.