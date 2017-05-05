ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Country music legend Loretta Lynn hospitalized after having a stroke

A posting on country music legend Loretta Lynn's website says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.

Earlier Friday, it had been announced that her show at Durham's Carolina Theatre had been postponed.

The posting says Lynn was admitted into a Nashville hospital on Thursday night after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Her website says she is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

It says Lynn has been advised by doctors to stay off the road while she recuperates, and upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.

Lynn had a string of hits starting in the 1960s - "Coal Miner's Daughter," ''You Ain't Woman Enough," ''The Pill," and "One's on the Way." Her songs reflect pride in her humble background and speak frankly of her experiences.

She won two Grammy Awards in 2005 for her album "Van Lear Rose."
Related Topics:
entertainmentRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Online book club for Harry Potter fans to launch
Kristen Bell sings in 'Frozen'-themed promposal
Meet Darthvader Williamson (Yes, his real name)
Good Morning America in Raleigh with local 'Deals'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Durham school resource officer under investigation
Raleigh kindergartner left on school bus
NWS: Tornado caused damage in Granville County
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Woman accused of running clinic without license
Police officer charged in death of 15-year-old boy near Dallas
New details emerge in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Show More
ITEAM: Family says woman won't be safe if she's deported
No ban yet on 'fidget spinners' in Wake or Durham
German tourist punched, sexually assaulted in NYC
Wake County authorities now investigating 7 robberies
Man robs SunTrust Bank in Durham
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
More Photos