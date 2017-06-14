ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Country music star Sara Evans surprises her fans singing in the shower

Watch what happens when country music star Sara Evans surprises her biggest fans while they're singing in the shower! (CMA Music Festival)

Some things are better with water...like moisturizing your skin and singing in the shower!

These fans got the surprise of a lifetime when country music star Sara Evans joined them for a singalong inside the Wet Skin Moisturizer Shower Karaoke experience with Jergens and Curél inside Fan Fair X at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville.

Evans posed for pictures and signed autographs for the unsuspecting fans in a moment they surely won't forget.

Story sponsored by Jergens and Curel. Soak up more summer festival fun with Jergens and Curel Wet Skin Moisturizers. #WetSkinBestSkin
