ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Country singer Chase Rice returns to his roots in Chapel Hill

Chase Rice #CR247 Web Series

CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) --
Country music singer and former University of North Carolina football player surprised fans in Chapel Hill earlier this week with a concert at a popular college spot. After his impromptu performance, he posted a video online thanking the college town on the Hill.


A last-minute tweet alerted his fans in Chapel Hill to make their way towards Franklin Street for his surprise show.



"One of the biggest honors I've had in all of my time doing music, is right here, where it all started...where one dream ended and another one began"

Rice was a linebacker on the football team but did not pursue at NFL career due to injury.

"New memories are made, and old ones are faced but there's nothing like going home," Rice added.

Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicuncChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
ABC11 at Art of Cool Festival
Cool or creepy? New sculpture draws strong reactions
Good Morning America coming to Raleigh
Billboard Music Awards Sweepstakes
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
DPS: Inmate used fire extinguisher to kill prison official
Apex Police take BB gun shooting suspects into custody
Body found ID'd as man missing since Hurricane Matthew
Raleigh firefighter mourns dog shot dead by intruder
Smithfield man accused of sexual assault on 4 children
Huge Confederate battle flag installed along I-95
Durham Police seek suspect in credit union robbery
Show More
US soldiers killed in Afghanistan may have been hit by friendly fire
Self-described psychic sentenced to 8 years in prison
PHOTO: Police say man fondled student at UNC library
Wake Schools warn about '13 Reasons Why'
Tad Cummins slept with teen student, his wife says
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
More Photos