Country singer Chase Rice returns to his roots in Chapel Hill

But maybe he is here. In the mood to pop up and play some songs tonight at @Hes_Not_Here. See y'all around 8:30. #carolinacan pic.twitter.com/G2UewuCYTx — Chase Rice (@ChaseRiceMusic) April 25, 2017

Country music singer and former University of North Carolina football player surprised fans in Chapel Hill earlier this week with a concert at a popular college spot. After his impromptu performance, he posted a video online thanking the college town on the Hill.A last-minute tweet alerted his fans in Chapel Hill to make their way towards Franklin Street for his surprise show."One of the biggest honors I've had in all of my time doing music, is right here, where it all started...where one dream ended and another one began"Rice was a linebacker on the football team but did not pursue at NFL career due to injury."New memories are made, and old ones are faced but there's nothing like going home," Rice added.