Crash report turns out to be scene for Billy Crystal film

Billy Crystal (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LONG BEACH, New York --
A report of a car crashing into a pizza and ice cream shop on Long Island turned out to be a scene for a film starring Billy Crystal.

Police in Long Beach tell Newsday that officers and firefighters were dispatched Monday morning after someone reported a vehicle had crashed into Slices & Ices. Police department officials say they were aware that a movie was being filmed there, but had to be sure a real accident hadn't occurred.

An officer was posted at the location to direct motorists around the scene, which may have led someone to believe that there had been a crash.

Crystal grew up in a Long Beach neighborhood near where the scene was being shot for a comedy titled "We Are Unsatisfied." Another scene was shot Monday at a local coffee shop.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
