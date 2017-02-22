ENTERTAINMENT

Curious Incident sparks dynamic performance at DPAC

EMBED </>More News Videos

022217-wtvd-curious-incident-vid (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Theater-goers at the Durham Performing Arts Center are used to seeing big Broadway musical productions on the stage, but this week they're being treated to the Tony Award-winning play "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time."

Set in England, the play is the story of a Christopher, a 15-year-old boy who is suspected of killing his neighbor's dog. Christopher has an extraordinary brain but is ill-equipped to interpret everyday life and has trouble relating to his family, neighbors, and teacher. Christopher sets out to find out who really killed his neighbor's dog, and along the way uncovers secrets his parents have kept from him.

The set is a black box with grid lines and LED panels that project images of what's going on in Christopher's brain. It's an intense show with a lot of effects that immerse the audience into Christopher's story.

On Tuesday, 24-year old Adam Langdon played the role of Christopher. His performance was breathtaking as he changes emotions instantly from scene to scene and remains in a frantic state for most of the play. Because the role is so intense, a second actor takes over the role for three performances a week.

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" won 5 Tony Awards in 2015, including best play and best actor for Alex Sharp who originated the role of Christopher on Broadway.

"The Curious Incident" is playing at DPAC through Sunday, February 26.
Click here for more information

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbroadwaytony awardsdpacDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hamilton Coming to DPAC
ENTERTAINMENT
David Cassidy fighting memory loss
Serve these nominee-themed dishes at your Oscars party!
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Pillow talk: Not quite in San Francisco on Valentine's
Hottest ticket in town: Pop-up dinners
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Rain structure' set up to keep celebs dry during Oscars red carpet
Mel Gibson earns 1st Oscar nomination in 21 years
What men's styles will shine on the Oscars red carpet this year?
Oscars 2017: Red carpet fashion risk takers
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NC lawmaker introduces 'life at conception' bill
Report on Durham police shooting says witnesses saw man with gun
Durham police investigating threat at Jewish school
Official: Trump to revoke transgender bathroom guidance
Maryland's assault weapons ban upheld by appeals court
Raleigh man warns drivers of 'fake' car accidents
Defense rests its case in trial of Wake County killer
Show More
Potential terror threat foiled in Cary
Wake Forest bridge-building project could slow traffic
Dylann Roof stopped at 2nd AME church after shooting
Man who smashed Trump star to pay damages
Larry Hall once again a no-show at confirmation hearing
More News
Top Video
Report on Durham police shooting says witnesses saw man with gun
Defense rests its case in trial of Wake County killer
Wake Forest bridge-building project could slow traffic
Powerball worth $403 million tonight
More Video