CELEBRITY DEATHS

Danny Dias of MTV's 'Road Rules' found dead in Brooklyn apartment

Danny Dias during 14th Annual amfAR Rocks Benefit at Tavern on the Green in New York City. (Photo by Carley Margolis/FilmMagic)

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York --
Danny Dias, from MTV's "Road Rules," was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment over the weekend. He was 34.

The discovery was made Saturday. An autopsy was conducted Monday, and his cause of death is still unknown.

"The cause and manner of death are pending further studies following yesterday's examination," the medical examiner's office said.

Dias appeared in season 13 of "Road Rules" in 2004, which was a reality TV show involving strangers traveling together in an RV as a part of a mission.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmtvcelebrity deaths
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CELEBRITY DEATHS
Legendary sportswriter Frank Deford dies at age 78, ESPN reports
Music legend Gregg Allman dies at the age of 69
Sir Roger Moore through the years
Celebrities react to death of Roger Moore
More celebrity deaths
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The King & I now playing at DPAC
Meet the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 4!
George and Amal Clooney welcome birth of twins
Why Emma Watson made the perfect Belle
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Read full text of Comey's Senate testimony opening remarks
Citizen irate after Durham shooting that killed child
Man charged in 7-year-old's shooting death denied bond
Lowes moves IT jobs to India, lays off 100 NC employees
Commercial building catches fire in Raleigh
Sailor from USS Normandy is missing after going overboard
Texas child dies from suspected 'dry drowning'
Show More
Police find 8th victim in London Bridge attack
Raleigh apartment residents vent at meeting about curfew
Trump says he has his FBI pick
Coast Guard searching for man missing in North Carolina
House to weigh in on move to end concealed-carry permit
More News
Photos
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
More Photos