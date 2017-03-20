ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

David Ross, Mr. T get set for DWTS season premiere

EMBED </>More News Videos

Chicago's own Mr. T is tackling the competition with his ''A-Team'' attitude.

By
LOS ANGELES --
Chicago's own Mr. T is tackling the competition with his "A-Team" attitude.

He's partnered with two-time winner Kym Herjavec.

"My character gonna come out, my 'A-Team' gonna come out," Mr. T said. "I say I pity the other competition, they dared me, them fools ain't got a chance."

He's a hero to plenty of us in Chicago. But David Ross is also a big fan of his competitor.

"I grew up watching Mr. T on the 'A-Team!'" Ross said.

Ross has spent his career in uniform, so what about the "wardrobe" change?

"I have not seen my costume, but I've heard it's gonna be a little tight and got some bling on it," he said. "I think there's gonna be a lot of different colors this season I'm not used to wearing, but I'm comfortable in my own skin. I'm excited about it all."

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was at a Chicago area church recently, just after rehearsals started.

"I already have blisters, and my feet feel like they're on fire," she said. "So it's very different 'cause we're dancing in heels. And for 13 years, I've been running around the gym like I'm Tarzan barefoot, so very different."

The gymnast spent her teens in training, and her new dance partner is a game changer.

"Sasha is the very first boy I've ever danced with!" she laughed.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsABC
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A Muppet with autism to be welcomed soon on 'Sesame Street'
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
Comic book fans flock to Raleigh's Comicon
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Alcohol found in car of teen found dead in woods
Family identifies driver killed in I-85 crash
Woman charged with murder after fatal silicone injection
Man charged in two Fayetteville rape cases from 1995
Stolen Tom Brady jerseys found by FBI
Woman has problems with new computer
NC man charged with murder
Show More
No charges for officers involved in Durham shooting
No wiretap of Trump Tower, GOP intel committee says
Bicyclist killed in collision with NCSU police officer
Firefighters battle western North Carolina wildfire
Family claims someone sprayed poison on boy's slide
More News
Top Video
No charges for officers involved in Durham shooting
Family identifies driver killed in I-85 crash
Greater Raleigh Chamber names new president
Fire rips through Cumberland County home
More Video