'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' to film in Wilmington

Guy Fieri poses for a portrait, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP)

WILMINGTON, North Carolina --
The popular cable television show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives is planning to film in coastal North Carolina.

The StarNews reports that filming permits show that the Food Network series will film scenes in a number of Wilmington-area restaurants.

The permit says that the crews will film chefs cooking signature dishes at Fork n Cork, Copper Penny, Something Fishy, Sweet n Savory, and Ceviche's on Wednesday and Thursday.

The show's host, Guy Fieri, will be also hosting private meals as part of a fundraiser for the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington.
