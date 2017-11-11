ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Ellen Page accuses director Brett Ratner of making homophobic comments

Actress Ellen Page (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Ellen Page says director Brett Ratner outed her in front of "X-Men" cast and crew when she was a sexually unsure 18-year-old, leaving her feeling violated and ashamed.

In a Facebook post Friday, Page said Ratner used a pre-production meeting for the 2006 film "X-Men: The Last Stand" to make the comment she called "horrific."

According to Page, she was standing next to a woman 10 years her senior when Ratner pointed to Page and told the other woman, "You should (expletive) her to make her realize she's gay."

"He 'outed' me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic," wrote Page. The "Juno" star came out publicly in 2014.

Page, who started acting as a child, recounted being harassed or assaulted as an underage teen by other people in the industry whom she didn't identify.

She's worked with many "honorable and respectful collaborators," Page wrote, but called misbehavior in the industry "ubiquitous."

The flood of accusations by others who have been abused represents a "long awaited reckoning," she said.

An attorney for Ratner, who has been accused by at least six women of sexual harassment, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
