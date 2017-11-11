Ellen Page says director Brett Ratner outed her in front of "X-Men" cast and crew when she was a sexually unsure 18-year-old, leaving her feeling violated and ashamed.
In a Facebook post Friday, Page said Ratner used a pre-production meeting for the 2006 film "X-Men: The Last Stand" to make the comment she called "horrific."
According to Page, she was standing next to a woman 10 years her senior when Ratner pointed to Page and told the other woman, "You should (expletive) her to make her realize she's gay."
"He 'outed' me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic," wrote Page. The "Juno" star came out publicly in 2014.
Page, who started acting as a child, recounted being harassed or assaulted as an underage teen by other people in the industry whom she didn't identify.
She's worked with many "honorable and respectful collaborators," Page wrote, but called misbehavior in the industry "ubiquitous."
The flood of accusations by others who have been abused represents a "long awaited reckoning," she said.
An attorney for Ratner, who has been accused by at least six women of sexual harassment, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section.
We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there.
Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11
Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Related Topics:
entertainmentactormoviesexual misconductdiscrimination
entertainmentactormoviesexual misconductdiscrimination