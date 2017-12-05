ENTERTAINMENT

Disney On Ice coming to Raleigh & Fayetteville

Mark Falgout
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Disney's newest princess, Moana, is making her debut in this year's Disney on Ice, Dare to Dream.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse will bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas and snow covered mountains in the action-packed extravaganza. The show features characters from Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Tangled, and Cinderella

Disney On Ice, Dare to Dream will be at the PNC Arena in Raleigh December 6-10, and at Fayetteville's Crown Complex December 14-17.

Click here for more Raleigh show information.
Click here for more Fayetteville show information.
