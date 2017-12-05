Disney On Ice coming to Raleigh & Fayetteville

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Disney's newest princess, Moana, is making her debut in this year's Disney on Ice, Dare to Dream.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse will bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas and snow covered mountains in the action-packed extravaganza. The show features characters from Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Tangled, and Cinderella
Disney On Ice, Dare to Dream will be at the PNC Arena in Raleigh December 6-10, and at Fayetteville's Crown Complex December 14-17.
