Disney princesses assemble for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer

From ''Black Panther" to "Mary Poppins Returns,'' take a look at the movies coming out from Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm in 2018. Update: The new release date for ''Infinity War'' is April 27. (wreckitralph/Twitter)

A brand new trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 has hit the world wide web.


Ralph, voiced by John C. Riley, and Vanellope von Schweetz, voiced by Sarah Silverman, are back at it again, this time leaving Litwak's video arcade to explore the world of the internet. The movie also features the voices of Taraji P Henson, Alan Tudyk, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch and Ed O'Neill.

The new trailer features Vanellope encountering all the Disney princesses arguing her case that she is indeed a princess herself.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2 hits theaters Nov. 21, 2018.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
