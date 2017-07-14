ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disney villains featured on new U.S. Postal Service stamps

The U.S. Postal Service is celebrating the rich legacy of the Walt Disney Studio's Ink & Paint Department with a new sheet of 20 Forever stamps featuring 10 classic Disney Villains.

They include the Queen (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs), Honest John (Pinocchio), Lady Tremaine (Cinderella), the Queen of Hearts (Alice in Wonderland), Captain Hook (Peter Pan), Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty), Cruella De Vil (One Hundred and One Dalmatians), Ursula (The Little Mermaid), Gaston (Beauty and the Beast), and Scar (The Lion King).

Beginning in 1923, Disney?s Ink & Paint Department helped create the company's classic animated films.

