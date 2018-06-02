ENTERTAINMENT

'Doctor Strange' star Benedict Cumberbatch saves food delivery bicyclist from muggers

Benedict Cumberbatch arrives at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LONDON --
The food-delivery firm Deliveroo thanked Benedict Cumberbatch on Saturday after a newspaper reported that the "Sherlock" star had fought off muggers who were attacking one of its cyclists.

Uber driver Manuel Dias told the Sun newspaper that he was driving Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter along London's Marylebone High Street when they saw a cyclist being hit with a bottle.

He said Cumberbatch jumped out of the car and grabbed one of the attackers.

"I had hold of one lad and Benedict another," Dias was quoted as saying. "He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave."

"Here was 'Sherlock Holmes' fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street," he added.

The fictional detective's home address in London is around the corner from the scene of the attack.

Cumberbatch's spokeswoman declined to comment.

The newspaper didn't say when the incident occurred. Police said a delivery cyclist was assaulted in the street in November.

On Saturday, Deliveroo praised Cumberbatch "for his heroic actions."

"On behalf of everyone at Deliveroo: Thank you so much," it said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentactorentertainmentmugging
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
'Live Championship Wrestling' brings family entertainment to Franklin County
WATCH: Man creates mesmerizing art with pressure washer
Thousands descend on downtown Raleigh for Animazement
'We got you, Harvey Weinstein': Rose McGowan on arrest
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema launches Summer Family Fun program
Wide Open Bluegrass to stay in Raleigh through 2021
Tom Cruise shares first photo for 'Top Gun' sequel
Roseanne Barr: 'I was Ambien tweeting,' Trump weighs in
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Person suspected of dumping drug evidence in Holly Springs creek
Raleigh man's first interview since video of police beating, K9 attack
'A big deal:' Family of boy mauled by dog in 2015 speaks on new fundraising efforts
Silver Alert issued for Zebulon man
NC Zoo announces death of two red wolf pups
North Carolina man sentenced for firing shotgun at mechanic
Fourth train trip between Raleigh, Charlotte set to begin
US 1 reopens after overturned tanker crash near Apex
Show More
Arrest made in attempted sexual assault near Duke campus
Man shot in Raleigh shopping center parking lot
DA: NY man had largest child porn collection in Suffolk County history
Loaded handgun found at Raleigh middle school
Wake Forest PD investigate after 21-year-old woman shot
More News