ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Donnie Wahlberg leaves another massive Waffle House tip

Donnie Wahlberg cheers during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Indianapolis. (Darron Cummings/AP Photo)

A Waffle House employee in Indiana said Donnie Wahlberg left a total of $1,000 in tips. It's not the first time he's done it.


Kassandra Rhea, of Indianapolis, posted about the celebrity's generosity on her Facebook page, noting that he was "the nicest person ever." She explained that he left a tip that included $600 for Rhea and $200 each for two of her coworkers.

Wahlberg himself posted about going to a Waffle House on the same night. He said he went after seeing a Celtics game.


Wahlberg also made a huge donation at a Waffle House in North Carolina in July, surprising employees with a $2,000 tip and tickets to his New Kids on the Block concert.

"My mom waited tables and my dad tended bars -- for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!" Walhberg wrote about the July tip.

Related Topics:
entertainmenttippingfeel goodgood newsu.s. & worldcelebrity
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Russell Simmons steps down from companies amid allegation
The upcoming live-action 'Mulan' has its star!
Garrison Keillor fired over alleged improper behavior
NBC's Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate workplace behavior
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Wake County mother charged after 4-year-old child dies
DAY FOUR: Authorities continue to search for Mariah Woods
Man killed in Durham gas station shooting identified
Russell Simmons steps down from companies amid allegation
Will he stay or will he go? Doeren considering Tennessee
Timeline of Mariah Woods' disappearance
Assisted living aide charged with exploiting elderly person
Search for missing Florida teen leads authorities to North Carolina
Show More
Matt Lauer releases statement over allegations
Clayton man caught cutting heroin with newborn in home
Officials: 13-year-old boy causes $300,000 fire trying to kill a bed bug
Raleigh police: Man in wheelchair shot in hip
Homeless man accused of killing woman in Fayetteville hotel
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
More Photos