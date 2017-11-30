Kassandra Rhea, of Indianapolis, posted about the celebrity's generosity on her Facebook page, noting that he was "the nicest person ever." She explained that he left a tip that included $600 for Rhea and $200 each for two of her coworkers.
Wahlberg himself posted about going to a Waffle House on the same night. He said he went after seeing a Celtics game.
A @celtics win and a post game @WaffleHouse stop?! Thanks Indiana, for one heck of a father son #RoadTrip! #Celtics @KyrieIrving ☘️ pic.twitter.com/C5VvlJkRpy— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) November 26, 2017
Wahlberg also made a huge donation at a Waffle House in North Carolina in July, surprising employees with a $2,000 tip and tickets to his New Kids on the Block concert.
"My mom waited tables and my dad tended bars -- for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!" Walhberg wrote about the July tip.