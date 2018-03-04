ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Double trouble: These actors were in multiple Oscar-nominated films this year

EMBED </>More Videos

This year, a handful of performers are lucky enough to have roles in multiple Oscar-nominated films.

This year, a handful of performers are lucky enough to have roles in multiple Oscar-nominated films:

Nick Searcy portrayed General Hoyt in "The Shape of Water" and Father Montgomery in "Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri."

Kathryn Newton played Angela in "Three Billboards" and starred as Darlene Bell in "Lady Bird."

Lucas Hedges was also in both films, playing Frances McDormand's son Robbie in "Three Billboards" and Danny O'Neill, a love interest of Saoirse Ronan, in "Lady Bird."

Timothee Chalamet was Lady Bird's other love interest, Kyle Scheible. He was, of course, Elio in "Call Me by Your Name."

Lady Bird's father was played by Tracy Letts, Fritz Beebe in "The Post."

Bradley Whitford, who portrayed Author Parsons in "The Post," also starred as Dean Amitage in "Get Out."

Caleb Landry Jones portrayed Bradley Whitford's son Jeremy in "Get Out" and Red Welby in "Three Billboards." He also starred as Jack in "The Florida Project," but that movie did not get a Best Picture nomination.

Michael Stuhlbarg did score the best picture hat-trick, playing Rosenthal in "The Post," Dr. Robert Hoffstetler in "The Shape of Water" and Elio's father in "Call Me by Your Name."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newshollywoodOscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
How to watch the Oscars live
How women dominated Hollywood in 2017
Meet the man who made Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill
SPONSORED: Why Hollywood loves Greater Palm Springs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fayetteville police searching for 2 kids abducted by mom
LIVE BLOG: Oscars 2018 fashion, winners and more!
Go behind the scenes with The Oscars: All Access
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars red carpet
Petition calls for national holiday for Rev. Billy Graham
Woman found dead in river was naked, had zip tie on wrist
Police: 1 dead, another injured after shooting in Fayetteville
Police: Man killed in Durham shooting
Show More
2-year-old girl struck and killed by falling mirror inside shoe store
Man overpays bill for more than two decades
'M.A.S.H.' actor David Ogden Stiers dies at age 75
Bagley's big 2nd half leads No. 5 Duke past No. 9 UNC, 74-64
Gun show bans AR-15s, rifle auctions in the wake of Las Vegas and Florida shootings
More News
Top Video
Bagley's big 2nd half leads No. 5 Duke past No. 9 UNC, 74-64
Blue Blood Rivalry Road 5K unites UNC and Duke fans
'America's Pastor' Rev. Billy Graham laid to rest
Advisory canceled, but wind wreaks havoc across Triangle
More Video