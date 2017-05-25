ABC11 TOGETHER

Downtown Raleigh movie series begins May 26

PNC Downtown Raleigh Movie Series starts March 26 and is every Friday through June 30. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Comedies from the '90s take center stage in this year's PNC Downtown Raleigh Movie Series. The summer movie series is held in Raleigh City Plaza ever Friday from May 26 through June 30.

Food trucks and craft beer are available in City Plaza starting at 5 p.m. with entertainment starting at 6 p.m. and the movies play at dusk. The movies are free, and there are a limited number of chairs available on a first come first serve basis.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

Here's the schedule for this summer's movies.

May 26 - Mrs. Doubtfire
June 2 - Robin Hood Men in Tights
June 9 - The Mask
June 16 - Clueless
June 23 - Men in Black
June 30 - Wayne's World

The PNC Downtown Raleigh Movie Series is organized by the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

