New menu on #DowntownRaleigh Restaurant Week site from Tuscan Blu in the Warehouse District. Looks delicious! #DRRW https://t.co/pz2lRA1UNm — Downtown Raleigh (@DowntownRaleigh) July 25, 2017

The ninth annual Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week runs Aug 21-27.It's organized by the Downtown Raleigh Alliance to promote local business.Stacey Simeone, marketing director for the organization, said what each restaurant chooses to offer on their Restaurant Week menu may different from a restaurant's traditional menu."It really depends on the venue," Simeone said. "Some venues chose to offer their regular menu items at a discounted rate when you purchase the three-course pre-fixed meals. Other venues use it as a time to get creative and try something new."In addition to restaurant deals, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance is adding food tours of various participating restaurants.