It all began with "Rent," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Legally Blonde," and "The Color Purple." That was 9 seasons ago. Now it's time to announce the Durham Performing Arts Center's 10th Broadway Season.Watch below to see previews of the SunTrust Broadway at DPAC season including "Circus 1903," "The Little Mermaid," "Love Never Dies," "School of Rock," "On Your Feet," "Les Misérables," "The Color Purple," and "Waitress."