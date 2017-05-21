BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

Drake, Cher among performers at Billboard Music Awards

Drake accepts the award for favorite artist - rap/hip-hop at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Some of the biggest names in music are getting ready to hit the magenta carpet for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Sunday night.


Cher will receive the Billboard Icon Award and perform one of the biggest hits of her career. It'll be her first awards show performance in 15 years.

Celine Dion will take the stage for a special performance of "My Heart Will Go On" for the 20th anniversary of Titanic. Dion opened up about the iconic song, saying she never gets tired of singing it and seeing how it affects the audience.


Before their performance, Imagine Dragons will be paying tribute to Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, who passed away on Thursday.

There will also be performances by Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Sam Hunt, Lorde, Nicki Minaj and Ed Sheeran.

Here's a full list of nominees.

Watch the BBMAs LIVE at 8 p.m. ET|5 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentbillboard music awardsmusicaward
Load Comments
BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS
Billboard Music Awards 2017 nominees
Billboard Music Awards 2017: First round of performers announced
Check out the red carpet fashion from the 2016 Billboard Music Awards
The most thrilling and emotional performances from the 2016 Billboard Music Awards
More billboard music awards
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ringling Bros. circus' final show today
Abigail Breslin, Colt Prattes talk about starring in ABC's 'Dirty Dancing'
Raleigh's colorful Artsplosure draws huge crowd
The best dances from this season of 'Dancing with the Stars'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Guns, computers, game consoles stolen from Raleigh homes
Cloudy skies bring stray showers to central NC
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Uber driver helps sexual assault victim get to police
Son gets shocked trying to save drowning father
Trump calls on Middle Eastern nations to 'drive out' extremists in first major speech abroad
Driver evacuates as train hits car
Show More
Dalai-Lama will visit Raleigh this fall
Police: Body believed to be missing Duke student found
US: N. Korea launches medium-range ballistic missile
Fayetteville man in hospital after being shot in stomach
Ringling Bros. circus' final show today
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos