Duke rescinds journalism award given to Charlie Rose

Duke University announced it's taking steps to rescind an award given to Television Host Charlie Rose for his achievements in journalism, according to the Director of the DeWitt Wallace Center for Media & Democracy, Bill Adair.In a statement Monday, Adair said the DeWitt Wallace Center does not tolerate sexual harassment in any form."Rescinding Rose's Futrell Award is one way we can make clear that this conduct is not acceptable in any way," he said. "We do this as much in sadness as anger given his long relationship with the university."The DeWitt Wallace Center honored Rose with the Futrell Award in September 2000. It's given annually to recognize an outstanding Duke graduate working in journalism.Two weeks ago, the Washington Post published an article that said eight women have reported being sexually harassed by Rose, who hosted a show on PBS and co-hosted "CBS This Morning."Rose has since fired by both networks.