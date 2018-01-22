Durham man, Fayetteville man split $244K Cash 5 jackpot

Edward Bell of Durham is celebrating after he won half of a $244,472 Cash 5 jackpot. So is Norman Street of Fayetteville, who won the other half of the jackpot.Bell bought the $1 Quick Pick ticket at the Food Lion on North Roxboro Street in Durham.Street bought his lucky ticket at the Fast Trip on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.The players beat odds of 1 in 749,398 to win the Jan. 14 drawing.The winning players split the jackpot, so each got $122,236. After required state and federal tax withholdings, they each take home $84,955.