ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Durham Police called to stop drum practice in park

EMBED </>More Videos

The group has been warned under the noise ordinance.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Brazilian percussion group is once again running into trouble while trying to practice in Durham Central Park.

Durham Police were called to shut down Batala Durham's Monday evening rehearsal. Police got a complaint from a person living in the Liberty Warehouse Apartment across the street.

The group started practicing in Central Park about two years ago. Since then, new apartments and condos have been built.

RELATED: Too loud? Or price of living in downtown Durham?

Throughout the summer, the police have been called to shut down the practice, saying the group is violating the noise ordinance.

Members of Batala Durham say they're not breaking the city's noise ordinance, and that they have the right to use the park since it is a public park. They also point out that the park plays host to concert series on Fridays.

Depending on the sound level, the noise ordinance for Durham runs between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentdurham county newsmusicnoise complaintDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Too loud? Or price of living in downtown Durham?
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Country music legend Glen Campbell dies at 81
$350 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs
Rachel follows her heart in 'The Bachelorette' finale
Boy wows Idina Menzel, crowd with 'Let It Go' performance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Pair charged after 2 teens kidnapped and robbed
Durham commissioner Howerton makes history this Saturday
Wake County Sheriff's Office recovers body from Falls Lake
Pres Trump: North Korea will be met with 'fire and fury'
Country music legend Glen Campbell dies at 81
Proposed I-440 changes a sizable hit to Meredith College
Fayetteville burglar smashes door with large rock
Bigfoot sighting in North Carolina?
Show More
AZ. woman sentenced to death for locking cousin in box
NC woman charged with statutory rape of former student
Scam targets USAA customers
Stolen iPhone leaves NC man unemployed, behind bars
North Carolina lags in latest health care survey
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, August 8, 2017
Wake County Sheriff's Office recovers body from Falls Lake
Durham commissioner Howerton makes history this Saturday
$350 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs
More Video