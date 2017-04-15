Easter events around town

Petter Cottontail will soon be hopping down the bunny trial. Hippity, hoppity, Easter's on its way!
Are you looking for some fun things to do with your family this Easter Sunday? Well, look no further!
Here's a list of events happening around town on Easter day:
-Good Shepard United Church of Crist's pancake breakfast, easter egg hunt, and Easter bonnet contest
-Breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m. and the egg hunt and Easter bonnet contest begin 9:30 a.m.
-The church is located at 1050 North West Maynard Road, Cary
-For more information visit their website
-Vintage Church Durham's "Durham Easter" event
-Join the church for a massive Easter egg hunt, inflatable games, face painting, family activities and food trucks
-Festivities start at 12:30 p.m. at Durham Central Park, located at 501 Foster St.
-For more information visit their website
-Easter at The Inn
-Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club will be hosting an Easter feast
-Meals will be served at 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m.
-For more information visit their website
-Easter Brunch at Local 22
-Brunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
-Visit their website for event details
-JC Raulston Arboretum' Spring Egg Hunt
-This event is free and fun for the whole family
-During this hunt, you'll have to unscramble letters you find to win a prize
-The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
-For more event details visit their website
-Dino Egg Hunt
-Tired of searching for Easter eggs? Why not search for dino eggs?
-Unearth colorful eggs, take a photo with the dinosaurs, and dig up some real fossils
-The hunts will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
-For more information visit their website
