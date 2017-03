Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is coming to Raleigh.The British sensation announced Wednesday he will perform two shows in the Tar Heel state.Sheeran will perform at PNC Arena on Saturday, September 2 and will be in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center the next day.You can view all the tour stops here Tickets go on sale March 17th with a special pre-sale for fans opening up at 10 a.m. on March 13.