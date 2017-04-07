ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Eric Stonestreet talks about 'The Toy Box' and its kid judges

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Eric Stonestreet about the new toy invention competition show "The Toy Box." (WABC)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
If you are fan of the show "Shark Tank" and its inventors, you should give ABC's newest toy-competition series, "The Toy Box," a try.

It premieres tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. (EDT) and is hosted by "Modern Family's" Eric Stonestreet.

Five amateur inventors have gone the distance to create toys that they think children will love, but will they?

"I was looking forward to those uncomfortable awkward moments with the toy inventors that are so passionate about their toy," Stonestreet said. "I loved interviewing them and getting to know them."

The judges on this show are children! They have the ultimate say on which toy will go into production with Mattel and make it onto store shelves at Toys R US.

"Looking through the eyes of a kid to see whether a toy is fun or not, I mean, to get to do that with them is great," Stonestreet said.


As the competition moves along, a group of mentors including Dylan's Candy Bar owner Dylan Lauren, toy guru Jim Silver and Pixar creative director of Consumer Products, Jen Tan, will help them further develop their ideas and see if they are worthy of moving on to the judges.

Once past the mentors, the inventors move into "The Toy Box" where the kid judges Sophia Grace Brownlee ("The Ellen Degeneres Show"), Aalyrah Caldwell ("Uncle Buck"), Toby Grey ("The Unexpected John Cena Prank") and Noah Ritter ("The Ellen Degeneres Show") decide if it should go onto the finals.

The best part, once the finale airs, the toy will instantly be available for purchase!

"I absolutely think they made the right decision. I think Mattel is really happy with it," Stonestreet said. "The toy is on trend, the kids got it right."
Related Topics:
entertainmenttoysABC premieresABC
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
LEGO BrickUniverse comes to Raleigh
Gym, taxes, laundry: 'The Situation' hit with charges
'Let It Fall' offers unflinching look at 1992 L.A. riots
Disney designer plans North Carolina theme park
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NBA says Charlotte eligible for 2019 All-Star Game after HB2 repeal
Do you have this Powerball ticket?
Former NC student killed in Myrtle Beach balcony fall
ABC11 scholarship awarded at St. Augustine's University
US missiles blast Syria base where chem planes took off
Authorities: 4 inmates found dead at a SC prison
Rocky Mount bank robbed; police search for suspect
Show More
Gym, taxes, laundry: 'The Situation' hit with charges
Police: Fayetteville man robbed, tried to rape woman
Man arrested in sex offense case involving two girls
Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court
Swedish PM says Stockholm truck crash was an attack
More News
Top Video
LEGO BrickUniverse comes to Raleigh
Do you have this Powerball ticket?
Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court
US missiles blast Syria base where chem planes took off
More Video