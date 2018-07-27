RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --If you love comic books and the world of fantasy, Raleigh Supercon might be for you.
The three-day festival begins Friday at the Convention Center in Downtown Raleigh. It's held each year to celebrate animation, cartoons, video games, cosplay, science fiction, pop culture and all things geek.
The event is at 500 South Salisbury St.
Supercon will have exhibitors, artists, and celebrities in exhibition halls all weekend.
There will also be Q&As, panels, workshops, wrestling, costume contests and more throughout the convention center's meeting rooms and ballrooms.
At the event, people will get the chance to meet hundreds of artists, writers, craftspeople and other vendors selling comics, toys, posters and other collectibles.
"Basically, it's more than a Comicon," said Director of Sales Amber Curtis. "We have anime, we have wrestling, we have celebrities, we have comic book artists, a lot of people come out to do cosplay. It's a lot of family time-it's a really, really awesome community event.
"I do these for 3 reasons," Flash Gordon star Sam Jones told ABC11. "Number one is to please the fans because they're paying the money to get in, they're taking the time to watch us on TV and to pay the money at the theater for the movie."
And, he said, he's always in charater:
"My family says, 'are you dad to me or are you flash Gordon?' What's the difference, I say? What's the difference? I love it."
For times and much more on Supercon, click here.