ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ex-Fort Bragg soldiers open brewpub in downtown Fayetteville

EMBED </>More News Videos

Former Fort Bragg soldiers open a craft brew business in downtown Fayetteville.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
From soldiers to business owners, two former Fort Bragg soldiers have launched a craft brewery in downtown Fayetteville.

The owners of Bright Light Brewing Company both fought in the war on terror. They're celebrating their grand opening just days after a measure that would limit craft beer output failed in the state House.

Eddie Ketchun and Chris Greive teamed up with tattoo artist turned brew master, Mike Gray to bring a unique family experience to downtown Fayetteville.

BLBC started construction in November. They remodeled what used to be a fitness gym into what will soon be a 1,000-barrel brewery.

BLBC will have 10 North Carolina craft beers on tap, six wines and for the kids: sodas and juice.

The BLBC opens just in time for baseball as its back patio overlooks the police department, adjacent to what will soon be the multimillion-dollar minor league baseball stadium.

The BLBC is open five days a week, closing nightly at 10 p.m. Kids and well-behaved dogs are welcome inside.

Find out more about the brewery on its Facebook page.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbreweryfayetteville newscumberland county newsfort braggsoldierscraft beerFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Adorable baby animals star in 'Born in China'
Starbucks barista has meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
O'Reilly out at Fox News Channel
NC's largest craft beer festival returns to Raleigh
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
In Apex, new signs warn drivers to give bicycles room
Fayetteville police find decomposing body near apartments
Missing Tennessee student reunited with family
Tow truck driver will not be charged in fatal shooting
Thousands expected Saturday at Raleigh March for Science
Study: Diet soda may be linked to stroke, dementia risks
Board clears Charlotte officer in Keith Scott shooting
Show More
Your credit score could change this year
Subway manager accused of sexual battery on employees
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
North Carolina soldier murdered in Texas
Woman battles Frontier over bill
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, April 21, 2017
Thousands expected Saturday at Raleigh March for Science
In Apex, new signs warn drivers to give bicycles room
Subway manager accused of sexual battery on employees
More Video