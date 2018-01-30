CELEBRITY DEATHS

Ex-'Glee' star Mark Salling dies while awaiting sentencing on child porn charges

Mark Salling arrives at the 32nd Annual Paleyfest : 'Glee' held at The Dolby Theatre on Friday, March 13, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.

Salling's lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, tells The Associated Press the actor died Tuesday. His death comes weeks before the actor was scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on child pornography charges.

Proctor did not reveal the cause of death.

Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of child pornography. Prosecutors say a search of Salling's computer found more than 50,000 images of child porn.

He was scheduled to be sentenced March 7.

He played bad-boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the long-running show, which concluded in 2015.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathstelevisionchild pornographyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Glee' actor Mark Salling arrested on child porn charges
CELEBRITY DEATHS
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose
Family: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose
Iconic songs from The Cranberries
More celebrity deaths
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Ant-Man & The Wasp' premieres first trailer
Arie starts to question Krystal's behavior on 'The Bachelor'
Tom Hanks set to play Mister Rogers in biopic
Blue Ivy scolds Beyonce, Jay-Z at the Grammys
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
One dead in Durham parking lot shooting
UNC suspends freshman guard Jalek Felton before Clemson game
At least one injured in wreck on I-85 in Durham County
Kids makeup containing asbestos recalled after Troubleshooter report
Police: Students robbed in dorms at NCCU's Richmond Hall
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Raleigh
65 pounds of weed found in police dispatcher's home
Snow, sleet greets early birds; disappears by late morning
Show More
Durham deputy involved in wreck charged with DWI
INSTANT KARMA: Package thief injures ankle during getaway
Mom drowned crying baby in bathtub, GA police say
Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company
Wake County school principal responds to racist videos
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your kids and pets in the snow!
PHOTOS: Snowfall from across central NC
PHOTOS: Kwanzaafest celebration in Durham
PHOTOS: Deputies raid two Cumberland County stores
More Photos