Facebook celebrates 20 years of Harry Potter with Easter egg for fans

(Shutterstock|7831/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Merlin's beard! Facebook got a little more magical for Harry Potter fans on Monday.


The words "Harry Potter" turn red in Facebook updates, and when you click on them an animated wand appears. As fans quickly discovered, the effect also works with the names the Hogwarts Houses, with each turning their respective colors.

The Facebook fun comes 20 years to the day after Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was published in the United Kingdom. On Twitter, the anniversary was celebrated with a custom emoji.
