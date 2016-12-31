Family fun at Raleigh's First Night celebration

Crowds have gathered on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh to ring in the New Year.An estimated 50-75,000 people are expected to come downtown for the events including the annual acorn drop and fireworks.Artsplosure's First Night Raleigh also features, rides, food, art, and live music."For a lot of people, they look forward to getting their photos made or touching and rubbing that acorn for good luck every year," First Night Raleigh Producer Terri Dollar said. "I usually plant a kiss on the acorn for good luck.""When the acorn drops you have to make a wish," Bradshaw said of the acorn tradition in the City of Oaks. "It's our signature landmark. I like looking at the acorn come down at 12 o'clock and to see all the people out enjoying themselves. It's a beautiful thing."And with so many people converging onto downtown, Dollar said security will be tight with dozens of private security guards in addition to Raleigh Police officers."We've taken every precaution and the Raleigh Police Department is out in full force," she said. "They are on it. They have a safety plan in place. We have own security staff in place and our own volunteers in place. So folks should feel really safe in downtown."And if you don't want to drive you can park and ride with GoRaleigh buses. The service starts at 5 p.m. and it will run from NC State park-and-ride lot at Oval Drive and Initiative Way and from North Raleigh's Triangle Town Mall. That location is new this year. Buses run every 30 minutes or less and will drop people off at Morgan and Wilminton streets downtown. The service runs until 1 a.m.