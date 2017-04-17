ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Charlie Chaplin fans dress up as actor on his 128th birthday

EMBED </>More News Videos

Over 660 Charlie Chaplin fans dressed up as the actor's memorable "Tramp" character in honor of what would be his 128th birthday. (Chaplin's World)

Hundreds of Charlie Chaplin fans dressed up as one of the film star's most iconic characters on what would have been his 128th birthday.

The event took place on Sunday, April 16, and was organized by Chaplin's World, a museum dedicated to Chaplin in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland. A whopping 662 fans dressed up as Chaplin's "Tramp" character, notable for his hat, jacket and iconic mustache.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieshollywoodu.s. & worlddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Painkiller prescribed for Prince in another name
A year on, few answers from probe into Prince's death
Easter events around town
How to experience Coachella in North Carolina
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man admits guilt in UNC football scandal
Fayetteville police trying to solve 2011 rape
Police say man murdered and dismembered women
Fayetteville mayor announces he will seek re-election
Woman says Asheville man raped her, held her captive for days
Military helicopter crashes in southern Maryland
Stolen ashes reunited with North Carolina family on trip
Show More
Family says plumber wanted negative reviews taken down
Police investigating stabbing at downtown Raleigh bar
Police urge man who posted video of murder to turn self in
Painkiller prescribed for Prince in another name
Bring the umbrella! Storm chances later today
More News
Top Video
Man admits guilt in UNC football scandal
Fayetteville mayor announces he will seek re-election
Still haven't filed? Tips to help you with your taxes
Crooks ram bank with flatbed truck
More Video