The event took place on Sunday, April 16, and was organized by Chaplin's World, a museum dedicated to Chaplin in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland. A whopping 662 fans dressed up as Chaplin's "Tramp" character, notable for his hat, jacket and iconic mustache.
Hundreds of Charlie Chaplin fans dressed up as one of the film star's most iconic characters on what would have been his 128th birthday.
