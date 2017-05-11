ABC11 TOGETHER

Fayetteville After 5 kicks off with beach music

Fayetteville After 5 starts May 12 and is the second Friday of the month through August. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
If you're looking for some free fun on a Friday night you can head down to Festival Park for the Fayetteville After 5 summer concert series. Fayetteville After 5 is held the second Friday of the month from May - August. The first concert of the 2017 season is May 12 and features the beach music by The Tams.

Fayetteville After 5 also features food trucks and plenty of fun for the entire family. Here is this year's Fayetteville After 5 schedule.

-Friday, May 12 - The Tams (Beach Music)
-Friday, June 9 - 120 Minutes (90's alternative/pop/rock tribute band)
-Friday, June 14 - On the Border (Eagles tribute band)
-Friday, August 11 - Kasey Tyndall (Country)
