Fayetteville After 5 kicks off with beach music

If you're looking for some free fun on a Friday night you can head down to Festival Park for the Fayetteville After 5 summer concert series. Fayetteville After 5 is held the second Friday of the month from May - August. The first concert of the 2017 season is May 12 and features the beach music by The Tams.Fayetteville After 5 also features food trucks and plenty of fun for the entire family. Here is this year's Fayetteville After 5 schedule.-Friday, May 12 - The Tams (Beach Music)-Friday, June 9 - 120 Minutes (90's alternative/pop/rock tribute band)-Friday, June 14 - On the Border (Eagles tribute band)-Friday, August 11 - Kasey Tyndall (Country)