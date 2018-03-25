ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fayetteville's Lee Vasi makes her American Idol debut!

Follow Lee Vasi of Fayetteville's journey on American Idol. (WTVD)

Fayetteville's Lee Vasi made her American Idol debut Sunday night!

Vasi was showcased on the show and punched her ticket to Hollywood where she got to sing her favorite Lionel Richie song with Lionel Richie.



During the show Richie took to twitter to sing his praises of Vasi.



You can follow Vasi's journey Sunday and Monday nights at 8 on ABC11.
