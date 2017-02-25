It's the night before the Oscars, which means it's time for one last awards show before Hollywood's Biggest Night. The Film Independent Spirit Awards honors excellence in movies with a budget of less than $20 million.Ralph Fiennes inLucas Hedges inShia LaBeouf inCraig Robinson inAndrea Arnold forBarry Jenkins forPablo Larrain forJeff Nichols forKelly Reichardt forCasey Affleck inDavid Harewood inViggo Mortensen inJesse Plemons inTim Roth inAnnette Bening inIsabelle Huppert inSasha Lane inRuth Negga inNatalie Portman inEdwina Findley inPaulina Garcia inLily Gladstone inRiley Keough inMolly Shannon in(Brazil)(Greece)(France)(Germany/Romania)(Iran/United Kingdom)