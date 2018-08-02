ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron to star in film on harassment at Fox

Several famous actresses are in talks to play real-life women of Fox News who played a big role in launching the #MeToo movement. (WTVD)

Fox News may soon hit the big screen.

Several famous actresses are in talks to play real-life women of the cable news network who played a big role in launching the #MeToo movement.

Charlize Theron is already on board to play Megyn Kelly, while Nicole Kidman is reportedly in talks to play Gretchen Carlson.

Margot Robbie is also said to be circling the project playing a producer.

On Wednesday, Carlson tweeted her support saying, "As the first person to take the risk - it also means I can't share all of the details of what really happened, so I hope the true story is depicted. The most important thing is that so many more women are now believed and have been given a voice."



In July, Fox News chairman Roger Ailes resigned amid the allegations of sexual harassment from Carlson.

It's possible we could see the film in theatres next year.

The women behind the #MeToo movement were named Time magazine's 2017 person of the year.
