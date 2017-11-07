ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Nothing's more important than family' The final 'Coco' trailer is here!

EMBED </>More Videos

Inspiration can happen at any moment. For Pixar director Lee Unkrich it happened during a visit with his family to Epcot at Walt Disney World in 2011.

The final trailer for Disney-Pixar's new film Coco is all about family, both living and dead.


The film's main character, Miguel, explains how his family celebrates Dia de los Muertos, including his great-grandmother Coco.

Miguel, who is feeling as though he does not fit with his family, winds up on a journey to The Land of the Dead, where he meets his ancestors. Along the way he learns how to be proud of his family while still following his dreams.

See Coco in theaters Nov. 22, and learn more about the visual language of the film in the video above.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney-Pixar and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneypixardiadelosmuertosmoviesmovie news
Load Comments
Related
The colorful symbols of Pixar's 'Coco'
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
2 dances, 2 perfect scores highlight week 8 of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Brad Paisley, John Fogerty honor veterans with concert
Top hidden Durham references in 'Stranger Things 2'
'American Idol' premiere date announced
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
It's Election Day! The polls are now open
Survivor: Shooter screamed 'Everybody die'
Woman fired for flipping off Trump's motorcade
Fort Bragg soldier angry over teacher's Pledge remark
Rev. Billy Graham celebrates his 99th birthday!
Hero who fired at and chased Texas shooter speaks out: 'He saw me and I saw him'
Escaped Wake County inmate apprehended
Trump backs away from harsh rhetoric, says North Korea should 'come to the table'
Show More
Wake County commissioners narrowly pass land deal
The secret behind meth houses in North Carolina
Raleigh interfaith vigil mourns latest tragedies
Hillsborough Police arrest, then help shoplifting mom
Texas killer able to buy guns because of Air Force lapse
More News
Top Video
Fort Bragg soldier angry over teacher's Pledge remark
It's Election Day! The polls are now open
Raleigh interfaith vigil mourns latest tragedies
Wake County commissioners narrowly pass land deal
More Video