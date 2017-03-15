ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Find out the most popular Disney princesses by state

An article from Decluttr shows what is each state's favorite Disney princess. (Oh My Disney)

Does your state like The Little Mermaid's Ariel more than Snow White? Or does your state prefer Beauty and the Beast's Belle over Frozen's Elsa?

A new post from Decluttr shows which Disney princess each state loves the most. The results were based off of search data from Google.

Decluttr.com

Elsa was the most popular princess, topping searches in eight states, according to Decluttr. Belle was the most popular in six states, as well as Moana, the newest Disney princess. The full list of states and their corresponding Disney princess is below.

Alabama -- Pocahontas
Alaska -- Moana
Arizona -- Belle
Arkansas -- Mulan
California -- Snow White
Colorado -- Aurora
Connecticut -- Snow White
Delaware -- Pocahontas
Florida -- Rapunzel
Georgia -- Moana
Hawaii -- Mulan
Idaho -- Belle
Illinois -- Rapunzel
Indiana -- Cinderella
Iowa -- Pocahontas

Kansas -- Cinderella
Kentucky -- Cinderella
Louisiana -- Moana
Maine -- Snow White
Maryland -- Pocahontas
Massachusetts -- Mulan
Michigan -- Moana
Minnesota -- Cinderella
Mississippi -- Moana
Missouri -- Elsa
Montana -- Elsa
Nebraska -- Elsa
Nevada -- Snow White
New Hampshire -- Rapunzel
New Jersey -- Belle
New Mexico -- Elsa
New York -- Ariel

North Carolina -- Elsa
North Dakota -- Aurora
Ohio -- Elsa
Oklahoma -- Elsa
Oregon -- Belle
Pennsylvania -- Belle
Rhode Island -- Aurora
South Carolina -- Ariel
South Dakota -- Rapunzel
Tennessee -- Pocahontas
Texas -- Elsa
Utah -- Moana
Vermont -- Aurora
Virginia -- Pocahontas
Washington -- Belle
West Virginia -- Pocahontas
Wisconsin -- Aurora
Wyoming -- Aurora

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneyu.s. & worldfrozenmoviesmovie newsdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Bodyguard now showing at DPAC
Nick and Vanessa talk about life after 'The Bachelor'
'The Bachelor' Nick Viall gets engaged
Engagement rings on 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jury begins deliberations in murder of UNC professor
16-year-old charged with rape in Fayetteville
How Russian agents allegedly directed massive Yahoo cyber attack
Driver in fatal Garner police chase charged
Texas woman doing modeling shoot when struck by train
Deputies investigating after toddler found dead in NC
Ice causes near-crashes in Durham
Show More
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Bitter cold today and tonight
Governor calls again for repeal of HB2
Pres. Trump tweets at Snoop Dogg after music video
Car collides with Wake school bus with 35 kids on board
More News
Photos
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Snow pics from the viewing area
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos